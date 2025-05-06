IPTO DODECANESE INTERCONNECTION

Référence: 20250177

Date de publication: 7 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

INDEPENDENT POWER TRANSMISSION OPER

Interconnection of the islands of Kos, Rhodes and Karpathos with the Hellenic Electricity Transmission System. The project consists of two converter stations (Corinth and Kos), two High-Voltage-Direct-Current submarine cables (Corinth to Kos), two Gas-Insulated Switchgear substations (Kos and Karpathos), four submarine cables (Kos to Rhodes, and Rhodes to Karpathos), and an overhead transmission line in Corinth.

Objectifs

The project contributes to the energy and climate policy objectives of the European Union and Greece. It is expected to eliminate the electrical isolation of the concerned islands, ensure a more efficient, reliable and clean electricity supply in comparison to the status quo (local diesel or high-fuel oil power stations), improve security of supply, increase the hosting capacity for connection of Renewable Energy Sources in the region, and contribute to the further economic development of the concerned islands, particularly via tourism.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 1700 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 2548 million

Aspects environnementaux

The overhead transmission line in Corinth falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The combined environmental impact assessment for the overhead transmission line in Corinth, the two converter stations (Corinth and Kos), and the two submarine cables (Corinth to Kos) has been submitted to the Ministry of Environment and Energy for approval. The rest of the schemes fall under Category B of Law 4014/2011 and require Standard Environmental Commitments. The submarine cable between Rhodes and Karpathos requires a special ecological assessment in line with Law 4014/2011. All environmental permitting is expected to be obtained during appraisal. The impacts that can be typically expected relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 6/05/2025