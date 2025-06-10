Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
KREDOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250161
Date de publication: 5 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

JSC KREDOBANK

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Kredobank in Ukraine.

Objectifs

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thereby provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 6 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 30 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 22/12/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 juin 2025
22 décembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Ukraine Lignes de crédit