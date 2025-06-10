KREDOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Référence: 20250161

Date de publication: 5 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

JSC KREDOBANK

The operation consists of an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Kredobank in Ukraine.

Objectifs

The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thereby provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 6 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 30 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 22/12/2025