KREDOBANK GUARANTEE FACILITY

Date de publication: 5 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierJSC KREDOBANK
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of an EU4Business Guarantee Facility (GF) II Partial Portfolio Guarantee to Kredobank in Ukraine.
Objectifs
The aim is to enable the intermediary to improve lending terms and conditions and thereby provide wider access to finance for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises in the country.
Secteur(s)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 6 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 22/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
