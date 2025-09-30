TECHEU ALTANA SUSTAINABLE CHEMISTRY RDI

Référence: 20250157

Date de publication: 18 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ALTANA AG

Research and development programme focused on developing environmentally sustainable specialty chemicals, including toxic-free materials, solvent-free technologies and bio-based alternatives to reduce environmental impact across the value chain over the period 2025-2028.

Additionality and Impact

High technical risks and uncertainties in R&D limit access to commercial financing, as private markets struggle to evaluate success rates of innovative projects. Significant knowledge spillovers also mean that competitors may benefit from ALTANA's innovation without bearing R&D costs, reducing private returns below the social optimum. Finally, sustainable chemical solutions generate environmental benefits, such as lower pollution and resource use that are not always reflected in market prices, which further decreases private incentives. ALTANA's RDI program has a continuous strong focus on environmental sustainability. It also addresses market inefficiencies that hinder investment in sustainable specialty chemicals. The EIB's support helps overcome these barriers, offering financing that aligns with the project's societal value and encourages ALTANA to advance sustainability-focused RDI in line with EU green policy objectives.

The Bank's contribution to the project is also supported by a combination of its advantageous terms, flexible availability and utilisation of the loan, as well as helping crowd-in other financiers, thereby facilitating the project's financing and full implementation. Furthermore, the proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company.

Objectifs

The project aims to enhance innovation that enables resource efficiency, eliminates hazardous substances and supports the transition to a more sustainable and circular industrial base across value chains thereby preserving competitiveness and specialised knowledge.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 651 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project activities are not specifically covered by Annexes I or II of the EU Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by the 2014/52/EU Directive and therefore not subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment procedure.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Statut

Signé - 10/12/2025