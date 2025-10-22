TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH

Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSCALAPAY SRL
Lieu
Description
The project will support the promoter’s investment plan in strengthening its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (RDI) activities. The promoter, Scalapay, has developed a fintech payments platform operating in Southern Europe (Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal). The investment plan focuses on improving fraud-detection algorithms, enhancing security and user flexibility, and supporting growth through better data strategies, real-time analytics dashboards, and seamless system integration. These efforts aim to position Scalapay as a leader in intelligent financial decision-making and user engagement.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the promoter’s efforts, which are expected to generate beneficial knowledge and technological externalities through the expansion of its intelligent financial decision-making Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech service across several EU countries.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 173 million
Aspects environnementaux
The RDI activities will be carried out in existing buildings, with no significant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU); therefore, no EIA is required.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Statut
Signé - 3/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).