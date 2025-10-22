TECHEU SCALE UP - FINTECH

Référence: 20250153

Date de publication: 11 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SCALAPAY SRL

The project will support the promoter’s investment plan in strengthening its research, development and innovation (RDI) activities (RDI) activities. The promoter, Scalapay, has developed a fintech payments platform operating in Southern Europe (Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal). The investment plan focuses on improving fraud-detection algorithms, enhancing security and user flexibility, and supporting growth through better data strategies, real-time analytics dashboards, and seamless system integration. These efforts aim to position Scalapay as a leader in intelligent financial decision-making and user engagement.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the promoter’s efforts, which are expected to generate beneficial knowledge and technological externalities through the expansion of its intelligent financial decision-making Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) fintech service across several EU countries.

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 70 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 173 million

Aspects environnementaux

The RDI activities will be carried out in existing buildings, with no significant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU); therefore, no EIA is required.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Statut

Signé - 3/12/2025