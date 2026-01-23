BISTRICA HPP REHABILITATION

Date de publication: 23 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierJSC ELEKTROPRIVREDA SRBIJE BELGRADE
Lieu
Description
The operation is an allocation under a signed framework loan, EPS Green Financing, for the rehabilitation of two existing power units at the Bistrica hydropower plant (HPP).
Objectifs
The primary objective is to extend the technical lifetime of the existing HPPs for the next 30 years. The project also aims to increase electricity generation from hydropower plants by improving production efficiency. Indirectly, it will strengthen the capacity of the entire power system to balance the expected increase in electricity generation from intermittent energy sources, mainly wind and solar power.
Commentaires
This project is expected to benefit from a grant contribution of up to EUR 7.46 million under the Western Balkans Investment Framework (WBIF), supporting its preparation and implementation
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 52 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 59 million
Aspects environnementaux
Based on the Screen-Out Decision issued by the Competent Authority (Ministry of Environmental Protection) in 2024, the rehabilitation works do not entail substantial adverse environmental or social impacts, and no resettlement is foreseen. The negative impacts of the project identified during the environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening are only during the project implementation phase. They may include increased dust levels, noise, vibrations and pollutants from machinery and vehicles on site, and disturbance from workers on site. These impacts are likely to be mitigated through good construction management and communication with the local community. The works of the Project will not increase the installed capacity of the power plant, and will not negatively alter the water use at the basin level. All project's potential environmental impacts will be reviewed during the appraisal stage. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate change mitigation.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant EU public procurement rules.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).