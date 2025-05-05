STOA INFRASTRUCTURE & ENERGY FUND II

Référence: 20250099

Date de publication: 11 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

Not disclosed.

The operation involves an investment in an infrastructure fund focused on providing equity and equity-like financing to greenfield infrastructure projects, infrastructure operators, and development platforms across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, including some EU neighbouring countries (e.g., EU candidate states, Jordan, and Uzbekistan).

Objectifs

The fund targets both new and existing projects or assets and intends to invest for the latter in operational businesses with expansion capex as the central part of the investment thesis. The fund aims to deliver medium to large size sustainable infrastructure assets or projects across emerging and frontier markets, with a strong emphasis on development impact and climate resilience, in energy, transportation, telecoms, social infrastructure and environment.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Télécom - Information et communication

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 87 million (EUR 75 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 650 million (EUR 558 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's environmental and social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The EIB will require the Fund Manager to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 5/05/2025