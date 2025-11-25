Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
TECH-EU PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN

Référence: 20250069
Date de publication: 1 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

PRYSMIAN SPA

Lieu

Description

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and solutions, and of telecommunication cabling solutions from 2025 to 2028.

Objectifs

The project aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the promoter's medium, high, and extra high voltage cable solutions while advancing eco-efficiency and supporting digital connectivity.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 406 million

Aspects environnementaux

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

Signé - 27/11/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
25 novembre 2025
27 novembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

