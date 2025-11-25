TECH-EU PRYSMIAN RDI PLAN

Référence: 20250069

Date de publication: 1 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

PRYSMIAN SPA

The project concerns research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in the field of medium, high and extra high voltage electricity cables and solutions, and of telecommunication cabling solutions from 2025 to 2028.

Objectifs

The project aims to enhance the performance, reliability, and sustainability of the promoter's medium, high, and extra high voltage cable solutions while advancing eco-efficiency and supporting digital connectivity.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 406 million

Aspects environnementaux

The RDI activities will be carried out in already existing and authorised research and development (R&D) facilities. The project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

Signé - 27/11/2025