COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

Date de publication: 16 mai 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCOMMERZBANK AG
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of a line-by-line guarantee agreement with Commerzbank AG for up to 50% of their risk exposure, building on the Growth4Midcap (G4M) guarantee concept. Sub-loans will finance electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) or public water and telecommunication infrastructure.
Objectifs
The guarantee will enable projects in the sector of electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) and/or water and telecommunication infrastructure in Germany.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1250 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 24/09/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).