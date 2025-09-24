Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
COMMERZBANK GROWTH FOR ENERGY

Référence: 20250062
Date de publication: 16 mai 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

COMMERZBANK AG

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of a line-by-line guarantee agreement with Commerzbank AG for up to 50% of their risk exposure, building on the Growth4Midcap (G4M) guarantee concept. Sub-loans will finance electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) or public water and telecommunication infrastructure.

Objectifs

The guarantee will enable projects in the sector of electricity and energy infrastructure (district heating and electrical grid expansion) and/or water and telecommunication infrastructure in Germany.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1250 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 24/09/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
24 septembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne Énergie