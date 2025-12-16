Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
PIRAEUS BANK GROWTH4MIDCAPS LRS II

Référence: 20250058
Date de publication: 18 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

PIRAEUS BANK SA

Lieu

Description

Risk-sharing instrument aimed at supporting mid-caps in Greece that are active in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

Objectifs

Enhance access to finance for mid-caps in Greece that are active in sectors that are in line with the EIB's long-term mission.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 560 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 16/12/2025

Milestone
Approuvé
16 décembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Grèce Lignes de crédit