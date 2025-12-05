ALPHA BANK GROWTH4MIDCAPS LRS II

Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierALPHA BANK SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of a risk‑sharing instrument designed to support mid‑caps in Greece that are active in sectors aligned with the EIB’s long‑term mission.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 560 million
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 19/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).