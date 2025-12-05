ALPHA BANK GROWTH4MIDCAPS LRS II

Référence: 20250057

Date de publication: 13 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ALPHA BANK SA

The operation consists of a risk‑sharing instrument designed to support mid‑caps in Greece that are active in sectors aligned with the EIB’s long‑term mission.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 560 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 19/12/2025