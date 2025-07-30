UNICREDIT CZ SK G4M ENHANCED SUPPORT

Date de publication: 30 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierUNICREDIT BANK CZECH REPUBLIC AND S
Lieu
Description
The guarantee will support the intermediary’s risk capacity to lend to mid-caps in Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Objectifs
The aim is to enable mid-caps to access larger amounts of financing, support rapidly growing companies as well as those operating in sectors with higher uncertainties.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 480 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).