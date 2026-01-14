AIMAG SETTORE IDRICO E AMBIENTE II

Référence: 20250046

Date de publication: 14 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

AIMAG SPA

The project will finance the promoter’s 2025–2029 water investment programme in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy.

Objectifs

The aim is to support AIMAG’s investments in water infrastructure—including water and wastewater treatment plants, networks, and pumping stations—which are geographically dispersed throughout the service area.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 196 million

Aspects environnementaux

The upgrade of water and wastewater infrastructure brings positive environmental impacts. Compliance with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC), Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and EU and national environmental legislation, notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive (2009/147/EC) and Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) will be verified during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to EIB's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources. Here is a proofread and slightly streamlined version, keeping the original meaning and tone: This project also brings substantial health benefits and environmental quality improvements to the affected population, thereby enhancing the quality of life in the project area. Negative social impacts are expected to be temporary (e.g. occupation of public and private space, safety hazards during construction, traffic disruption, and noise) and will be addressed as part of the planning for the implementation of each scheme. With regard to social matters, the promoter will also be required to comply with all relevant applicable legislation.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen