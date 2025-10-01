ELENIA ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION GREEN BOND(GBPP)

Référence: 20250033

Date de publication: 13 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ELENIA VERKKO OYJ

The operation concerns the EIB's purchase of green bonds issued under the promoter's EU GB Factsheet.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance the promoter's investments to develop a smart, weather-resilient electricity distribution network and facilitate the integration of new renewable energy sources. It also supports EU policies on energy and climate, by enhancing critical infrastructure for decarbonisation. The project is also expected to contribute to the EU's REPowerEU objectives.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

No significant environmental impacts are expected. Some programme schemes may fall under Annex II of Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU thus requiring a review by the competent authorities at the planning/consent stage with due regard to the necessity for environmental impact assessments.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and shall be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Statut

Signé - 6/10/2025