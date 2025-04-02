Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Référence: 20250029
Date de publication: 28 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Lieu

Description

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 800 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 2/04/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pays de l’UE Industrie