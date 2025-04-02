INNOVATION IN HOUSING LENDING ENVELOPE

Référence: 20250029

Date de publication: 28 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The objective of this Lending Envelope is to finance investments in Research, Innovation, Digitalisation, and Manufacturing, to be carried out by eligible counterparts, notably midcaps and corporates, across the EU, supporting the development and competitiveness of the housing value chain.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the development of the housing value chain in Europe.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 800 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 2/04/2025