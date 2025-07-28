AFFORDABLE ASSISTED LIVING AND CLINICS FRANCE

Référence: 20250028

Date de publication: 28 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CLARIANE SE

The project will support the deployment of a portfolio of affordable assisted living units in France, as well as a number of clinics developed jointly with Banque des Territoires.

Objectifs

Investments into Clariane's healthcare infrastructure support the quality and availability of sustainable and high-quality elderly care, benefiting the patients and their families, while improving working conditions for healthcare staff. The project enables Clariane to meet the growing demand for elderly care in an efficient and sustainable way, with affordable and modern co-living solutions, thereby addressing the impact of accelerated population ageing, shortage of healthcare staff, a growing burden of chronic diseases and increasing costs.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 220 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 440 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental & Social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Statut

À l'examen - 28/07/2025