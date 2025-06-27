ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Date de publication: 27 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierINSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD
Lieu
Description
This is a sub-operation of the EU's Global Gateway in Costa Rica (CR) under the ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA Lending Envelope, which contributes to implement the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in Central America. Through the public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this flagship project will finance the construction and upgrade of transmission and distribution grids while supporting initiatives to promote renewable energy generation in Costa Rica.
Objectifs
The loan aims to expand the capacities and improve the quality and reliability of electricity transmission and distribution, as well as of electricity generation in the country.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 250 million (EUR 214 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 800 million (EUR 683 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).