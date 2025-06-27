ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION & ENERGY TRANSITION - CR

Référence: 20250019

Date de publication: 27 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

INSTITUTO COSTARRICENSE DE ELECTRICIDAD

This is a sub-operation of the EU's Global Gateway in Costa Rica (CR) under the ELECTRICITY INTEGRATION OF CENTRAL AMERICA Lending Envelope, which contributes to implement the Global Gateway Investment Agenda (GGIA) flagship initiative in Central America. Through the public utility company Instituto Costarricense de Electricidad (ICE), this flagship project will finance the construction and upgrade of transmission and distribution grids while supporting initiatives to promote renewable energy generation in Costa Rica.

Objectifs

The loan aims to expand the capacities and improve the quality and reliability of electricity transmission and distribution, as well as of electricity generation in the country.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 250 million (EUR 214 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 800 million (EUR 683 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen