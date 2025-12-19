MOBILITES NANTES METROPOLE

Référence: 20250014

Date de publication: 19 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

NANTES METROPOLE

The operation consists of an investment loan to support the multi annual mobility programme of Nantes Metropole included in the 2025-2030 Investment Programme of Nantes. The project components include: (i) development of tramway lines 6 and 7; (ii) acquisition of 15 new trams; (iii) extension of Anne de Bretagne's bridge; (iv) urban regeneration of the square Petite Hollande; (v) development of dedicated bus lane L8; (vi) acquisition of 53 new electric buses; and (vii) extension of Vertonne's bus depot.

Objectifs

The project is expected to improve the offer, quality, reliability and environmental performance of public transport services in the city of Nantes, France. The investments are expected to contribute to the objective of sustainable urban transport and climate change mitigation in line with the city's Urban Mobility Plan 2018-2027, perspectives 2030.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 417 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Available information on the tender procedures and contract awards to main suppliers/contractors will be reviewed during appraisal.

Statut

À l'examen