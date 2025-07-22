Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
BPIFRANCE GREEN LEASING - LOAN FOR SMES

Référence: 20250001
Date de publication: 16 mai 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

BPIFRANCE

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of a Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) of up to EUR 300m to Bpifrance - the French National Promotional Bank (NPB) for private companies. The MBIL will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in France acquiring mobile equipment through leasing, mainly with green characteristics.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for target final beneficiaries. 50% of the intended expenditure will focus on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring Environmental, Climate and Social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

The final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 22/07/2025

22 juillet 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

France Lignes de crédit