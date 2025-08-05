NEXT GENERATION AST (IEU TI HERA)

Date de publication: 19 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBACTEROMIC SP ZOO
Lieu
Description
The project covers the Promoter's investments into the development of next generation antibiotic susceptibility testing technologies, including - inter alia - product enhancement, IP, regulatory approvals and market access.
Objectifs
The project aims to support the continued development and market access of BacterOMIC system - a diagnostic system for automatic antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) which addresses the problem of increasing resistance of bacteria. As an automated system, it significantly simplifies and shortens laboratory procedures while analysing nearly all clinically relevant antibiotics to better determine the most effective treatment of bacterial infections.
Secteur(s)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 15 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
Aspects environnementaux
The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).
Passation des marchés
The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Statut
Approuvé - 5/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).