NEXT GENERATION AST (IEU TI HERA)

Référence: 20240937

Date de publication: 19 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BACTEROMIC SP ZOO

The project covers the Promoter's investments into the development of next generation antibiotic susceptibility testing technologies, including - inter alia - product enhancement, IP, regulatory approvals and market access.

Objectifs

The project aims to support the continued development and market access of BacterOMIC system - a diagnostic system for automatic antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) which addresses the problem of increasing resistance of bacteria. As an automated system, it significantly simplifies and shortens laboratory procedures while analysing nearly all clinically relevant antibiotics to better determine the most effective treatment of bacterial infections.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 15 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Aspects environnementaux

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

Passation des marchés

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Statut

Approuvé - 5/08/2025