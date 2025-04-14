Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
NL WARMTEFONDS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Référence: 20240931
Date de publication: 16 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

STICHTING NATIONAAL WARMTEFONDS

Lieu

Description

Framework loan to Stichting Nationaal Warmtefonds ("Warmtefonds") to provide loans to Dutch individual households and homeowners associations to finance energy efficient building renovation measures.

Objectifs

The project will target medium and small-scale energy efficiency investment projects in the residential sector and small renewable energy projects integrated in buildings. The proposed operation would allow continuity of Warmtefonds activities, in line with the climate transition strategy of the Dutch National Energy and Climate Plan.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will support the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and contribute to the EU renovation wave's targets by financing energy efficiency in the residential sector. It is expected to improve the environment by reducing energy consumption, thereby decreasing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, with minimal, if any, negative effects.

Passation des marchés

While the intermediary, Warmtefonds, has been assessed as a public sector entity, the final beneficiaries which will implement the sub-projects are considered private not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen - 14/04/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pays-Bas Industrie