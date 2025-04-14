NL WARMTEFONDS ENERGY EFFICIENCY

Date de publication: 16 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSTICHTING NATIONAAL WARMTEFONDS
Lieu
Description
Framework loan to Stichting Nationaal Warmtefonds ("Warmtefonds") to provide loans to Dutch individual households and homeowners associations to finance energy efficient building renovation measures.
Objectifs
The project will target medium and small-scale energy efficiency investment projects in the residential sector and small renewable energy projects integrated in buildings. The proposed operation would allow continuity of Warmtefonds activities, in line with the climate transition strategy of the Dutch National Energy and Climate Plan.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project will support the implementation of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and contribute to the EU renovation wave's targets by financing energy efficiency in the residential sector. It is expected to improve the environment by reducing energy consumption, thereby decreasing pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, with minimal, if any, negative effects.
Passation des marchés
While the intermediary, Warmtefonds, has been assessed as a public sector entity, the final beneficiaries which will implement the sub-projects are considered private not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen - 14/04/2025
