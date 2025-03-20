CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

Référence: 20240887

Date de publication: 23 septembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SPORT AND YOUTH - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS

The project aims to enhance the school estate in Cyprus by focusing on new construction, infrastructure expansion and rehabilitation efforts.

Objectifs

The purpose of the project is to contribute to the continuation of the improvement of the school estate in Cyprus through new construction, extension and other rehabilitation and improvement of the building infrastructure.

Secteur(s)

Éducation - Enseignement

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 90 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 180 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 20/03/2025