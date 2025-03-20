CYPRUS EDUCATION MODERNIZATION INVESTMENT PLAN

Date de publication: 23 septembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierMINISTRY OF EDUCATION, SPORT AND YOUTH - REPUBLIC OF CYPRUS
Lieu
Description
The project aims to enhance the school estate in Cyprus by focusing on new construction, infrastructure expansion and rehabilitation efforts.
Objectifs
The purpose of the project is to contribute to the continuation of the improvement of the school estate in Cyprus through new construction, extension and other rehabilitation and improvement of the building infrastructure.
Secteur(s)
- Éducation - Enseignement
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 90 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 180 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 20/03/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).