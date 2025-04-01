SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Date de publication: 17 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES
Lieu
Description
The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1580 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women’s involvement.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 1/04/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).