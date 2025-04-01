SINDH FLOOD EMERGENCY HOUSING RECONSTRUCTION

Référence: 20240857

Date de publication: 17 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

SINDH PEOPLE'S HOUSING FOR FLOOD AFFECTEES

The project will finance the reconstruction of approximately 1,700,000 flood-damaged housing units in Sindh, Pakistan, thereby enhancing households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves through a Build Back Better approach.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance households’ resilience to floods and heatwaves, following a Build Back Better approach.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1580 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation will have to be implemented in compliance with the EIB Environmental and Social standards. The social impact of the project is expected to be high, in terms of improving living conditions—especially housing—for poor and vulnerable populations, securing land property or tenure, and providing climate resilience, as well as in terms of economic inclusion and women’s involvement.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

À l'examen - 1/04/2025