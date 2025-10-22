SPEEDINVEST AFRICA FUND

Référence: 20240849

Date de publication: 1 juillet 2025

Lieu

Description

The operation consists in an equity participation in a venture capital fund, which presents a strategic opportunity to partner with Team Europe Development Finance Institutions (DFIs ) and private investors to support one of the EU's most reputable fund managers in expanding its geographic footprint to the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. T The operation will foster private sector development and accelerate the digital transition, enhancing connectivity and unlocking new commercial opportunities both between Europe and Africa and within the African continent.

Objectifs

The Fund is expected to improve access to long-term finance, the business environment and the resilience of start-ups and small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. It is also expected to facilitate cross-border synergies for technology development, implementation and trade within targeted regions and with Europe. The Fund will contribute to the digitalisation of businesses such as payments, lending, banking, accounting, insurance as well as fintech-enabled verticals such as marketplaces, health, education and software as a service (SaaS).

Secteur(s)

Services - Activités financières et d'assurance

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Fund will operate in line with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.

Passation des marchés

N/A.

Statut

Approuvé - 22/10/2025