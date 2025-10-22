SPEEDINVEST AFRICA FUND

Date de publication: 1 juillet 2025
Lieu
Description
The operation consists in an equity participation in a venture capital fund, which presents a strategic opportunity to partner with Team Europe Development Finance Institutions (DFIs ) and private investors to support one of the EU's most reputable fund managers in expanding its geographic footprint to the Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan Africa. T The operation will foster private sector development and accelerate the digital transition, enhancing connectivity and unlocking new commercial opportunities both between Europe and Africa and within the African continent.
Objectifs
The Fund is expected to improve access to long-term finance, the business environment and the resilience of start-ups and small, medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa. It is also expected to facilitate cross-border synergies for technology development, implementation and trade within targeted regions and with Europe. The Fund will contribute to the digitalisation of businesses such as payments, lending, banking, accounting, insurance as well as fintech-enabled verticals such as marketplaces, health, education and software as a service (SaaS).
Secteur(s)
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 40 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Aspects environnementaux
The Fund will operate in line with the EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework.
Passation des marchés
N/A.
Statut
Approuvé - 22/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).