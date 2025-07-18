BCI NEW CALEDONIA SME SUPPORT MBIL

Référence: 20240836

Date de publication: 28 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANQUE CALEDONIENNE D'INVESTISSEMENT

The project consists of a loan to Banque Calédonienne d'Investissement (BCI) to support small and medium-sized enterprises and micro-enterprises in New Caledonia, fostering economic recovery and stability following the social unrest of 2024.

Objectifs

The main objective is to support on-lending by financial intermediaries to private sector projects carried out by micro-enterprises.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's environmental and social standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The borrower / financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EIB environmental and social standards in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 18/07/2025