BRED OVERSEAS REGIONS CLIMATE ACTION MBIL

Référence: 20240835

Date de publication: 13 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BRED BANQUE POPULAIRE

The multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) will support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps located in French Overseas Departments and Regions.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for the final beneficiaries. At least 70% will be dedicated to SMEs while 20% to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 9/10/2025