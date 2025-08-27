PROJECT RADIANT

Date de publication: 4 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierC-WIND POLSKA SP ZOO
Lieu
Description
The project will fund the design, construction, and operation of a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm with a capacity of up to 390 MW in the Polish exclusive economic zone of the Baltic Sea region.
Objectifs
The offshore wind farm will help reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, which are externalities the market fails to address. By introducing new variable renewable energy technologies in the market, the project aims to bridge the gap in developing additional renewable capacity.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 600 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 2025 million
Aspects environnementaux
Wind farms adhere to the national legislation having transposed Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EU Directive 2011/92/EU), thereby leaving it to the competent authority to determine if an EIA is mandatory. Given the projects size, the competent authority required an EIA to be conducted. Compliance of the authorisation process with relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
It is provisionally understood that the promoter, which is a Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV), is neither a contracting authority nor a public undertaking (in the sense of the EU procurement policies). The promoter do not seek to operate on the basis of special or exclusive right granted by a competent authority in relation to this project. This will be confirmed during appraisal.
Statut
Approuvé - 27/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).