NBG LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS AND AGRI&BIOECONOMY

Référence: 20240791

Date de publication: 28 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA

The operation consists of multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to on-lend to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. At least 30% of the operation will be dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.

Objectifs

The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in Greece that are active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sector, including, for part of the operation, financing of green projects and projects of enterprises that are also classified as green.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 10/07/2025