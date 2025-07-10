NBG LOAN FOR SMES & MIDCAPS AND AGRI&BIOECONOMY

Date de publication: 28 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) to on-lend to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors. At least 30% of the operation will be dedicated to Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability.
Objectifs
The aim is to finance small/medium projects carried out by the final beneficiaries in Greece that are active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sector, including, for part of the operation, financing of green projects and projects of enterprises that are also classified as green.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 10/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).