IRRIGATION CANAL NAVARRA PHASE II

Référence: 20240774

Date de publication: 3 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE NAVARRA,REINO DE ESPANA

The project consists of the extension of the existing irrigation infrastructure Canal de Navarra that already provides modern irrigation services to 35 000 ha in the Spanish region of Navarra. The investments will improve the efficiency of irrigation to 14 300 ha and enable energy efficiencies to other 6 100 ha. The system will contribute to climate change adaptation and mitigation by enabling water and energy savings, while sustaining the agro-industrial activity and support rural populations in the region. In addition, a part of the flow will be allocated for reinforcing drinking water and industrial uses, through six existing municipal water utilities.

Objectifs

The investments will provide efficient irrigation to 14 300 ha of existing irrigation associations and enable energy efficiencies to an additional 6 100 ha. The system will facilitate climate change adaptation and mitigation by enabling water and energy savings while sustaining the agro-industrial activity and support rural populations in the region. Additionally, a portion of the flow will provide safe and reliable drinking water and industrial uses through six existing municipal water utilities. It will also become an enabling infrastructure for further modernisation of potentially 20 400 ha (out of the current scope), reinforcing the agro-industrial activity in the area and sustaining the livelihoods of rural populations. The project will contribute to Climate Change Adaptation, Mitigation and an improved Water management.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 228 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 305 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Social Impact Assessment (SIA) decision for the River Basin Management Plan containing the project has been approved and published: https://www.boe.es/boe/dias/2022/11/22/pdfs/BOE-A-2022-19379.pdf The Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) decision has been approved and published: https://www.boe.es/diario_boe/txt.php?id=BOE-A-2024-22636. With regards Natura 2000 sites affected or in the vicinity of the project, see EIA decision as published. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold: Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 8/01/2026