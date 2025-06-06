DLL L4SME AND BIOECONOMY

Date de publication: 14 mai 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierAGCO FINANCE BV,AGCO FINANCE NV,AGCO FINANCE SAS,AGCO FINANCE SP ZOO,DE LAGE LANDEN FINANS AB,DE LAGE LANDEN INTERNATIONAL BV,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING POLSKA SA,DE LAGE LANDEN LEASING SAS,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTION SRL,DE LAGE LANDEN RENTING SOLUTIONS SLU,DE LAGE LANDEN VENDORLEASE BV,DLL LEASING DAC
Lieu
Description
The project will finance projects carried out by small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps with a strong focus towards sustainability and bioeconomy.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the target beneficiaries.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 2/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).