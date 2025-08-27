KARACHI WATER INFRASTRUCTURE FRAMEWORK LOAN

Référence: 20240752

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

KARACHI WATER AND SEWERAGE CORPORATION

The project will finance the rehabilitation and construction of water treatment facilities in Karachi to increase safe water supply and improve water security.

Objectifs

The aim is to rehabilitate and modernise water treatment facilities in Karachi to significantly enhance the city's water supply and improve water security for its rapidly growing population, as per the strategic objectives of the Sindh Water Policy 2023 and the Sindh WASH Sector Development Plan 2016-2026. The project also contributes to achieve several Sustainable Development Goals (1, 3, 6, 11, 13).

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 70 million (EUR 60 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 191 million (EUR 165 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The promoter shall implement and operate the investments in conformity with national laws, as well as the EIB's environmental and social standards. The project intends to bring environmental benefits by reducing greenhouse gas emissions through the installation of more efficient equipment as well as by improving drinking water quantity and quality. This will also improve public health and climate change adaptation due to better availability and security of water supply. Most of the schemes to be financed under the investment loan are expected to have limited environmental and social impacts. However, some of the investments may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) if located in the EU, requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is required. Where a formal EIA is required (or would be required, were the project located in the EU), a copy of the Environmental & Social Impact Study or the Non-Technical Summary (NTS) or equivalent document will be provided to the Bank, and published on its website. The promoter will also be required to verify that none of the schemes submitted for EIB financing have a significant negative impact on any site of nature conservation importance. Additionally, such schemes should comply with the EIB's environmental and social standards. The principles of relevant EU Directives will be also verified at appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives, in particular to climate mitigation, climate adaptation, sustainable use of water resources.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025