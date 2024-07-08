SOCIAL HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAMME PT

Référence: 20240708

Date de publication: 19 mars 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA

The project will support the Portuguese Government's programme "First Right - Support Programme for Access to Housing" to rehabilitate more than 50,000 housing units in the country.

Objectifs

The aim is to contribute to ensure adequate and decent housing for the neediest families and the most vulnerable groups across the country.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 1500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 5000 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 2/12/2024