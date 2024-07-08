SOCIAL HOUSING REHABILITATION PROGRAMME PT

Date de publication: 19 mars 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierREPUBLICA PORTUGUESA
Lieu
Description
The project will support the Portuguese Government's programme "First Right - Support Programme for Access to Housing" to rehabilitate more than 50,000 housing units in the country.
Objectifs
The aim is to contribute to ensure adequate and decent housing for the neediest families and the most vulnerable groups across the country.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 1500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 5000 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIBG E&S Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been or will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 2/12/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).