ERSTE GROWTH4MIDCAPS SECURITY & DEFENCE

Référence: 20240679

Date de publication: 25 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG

The operation will support mid-caps located mainly in Austria.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. A minimum of 30% of the total resources will support EIB-eligible projects in the security and defence sector.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 420 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/02/2025