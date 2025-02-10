Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ERSTE GROWTH4MIDCAPS SECURITY & DEFENCE

Référence: 20240679
Date de publication: 25 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG

Lieu

Description

The operation will support mid-caps located mainly in Austria.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. A minimum of 30% of the total resources will support EIB-eligible projects in the security and defence sector.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 150 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 420 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/02/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

