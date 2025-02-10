ERSTE GROWTH4MIDCAPS SECURITY & DEFENCE

Date de publication: 25 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierERSTE BANK DER OESTERREICHISCHEN SPARKASSEN AG
Lieu
Description
The operation will support mid-caps located mainly in Austria.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries. A minimum of 30% of the total resources will support EIB-eligible projects in the security and defence sector.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 420 million
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 10/02/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).