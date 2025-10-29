Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Référence: 20240647
Date de publication: 18 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Lieu

Description

Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.

Objectifs

The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 700 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 8/12/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
29 octobre 2025
8 décembre 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Allemagne Autriche Pays de l’UE Industrie Énergie Transports Lignes de crédit