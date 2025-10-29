LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Référence: 20240647

Date de publication: 18 décembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG

Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.

Objectifs

The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 700 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 8/12/2025