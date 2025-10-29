LBBW ENERGY & INNOVATION FL

Date de publication: 18 décembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierLANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Lieu
Description
Financing of medium-sized renewable energy (RE), solar photovoltaics (PV) and onshore wind, small and medium-sized energy efficiency (EE) projects and small-sized innovation projects in Germany and other EU countries.
Objectifs
The loan will support the development of renewable energy, energy efficiency projects and smaller innovation and digitalisation projects in Germany.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 700 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
Signé - 8/12/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).