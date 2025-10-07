IKB LOAN FOR MIDCAPS MBIL

Référence: 20240623

Date de publication: 25 février 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

IKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG

The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with IKB to support mid-caps and, to a lesser extent, large corporates in Germany. The MBIL will have a 30% Climate Action and Environment Sustainability window to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.

Objectifs

The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation and energy efficiency. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Industrie - Construction

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. IKB will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 7/10/2025