IKB LOAN FOR MIDCAPS MBIL

Date de publication: 25 février 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierIKB DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK AG
Lieu
Description
The operation is structured as multiple beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) with IKB to support mid-caps and, to a lesser extent, large corporates in Germany. The MBIL will have a 30% Climate Action and Environment Sustainability window to support renewable energy and energy efficiency projects.
Objectifs
The aim is to facilitate investments that support national and European targets related to renewable energy generation and energy efficiency. As such, the project contributes to EU energy objectives, notably to make energy sustainable, secure and affordable.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
- Industrie - Construction
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
This operation will generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. IKB will ensure the projects' compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as support the EIB's Public Disclosure Policy, which aims at facilitating access by the public to environmentally relevant information.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU Procurement Directives, as appropriate.
Statut
Approuvé - 7/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).