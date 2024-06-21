Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
SAAR LB RENEWABLE ENERGY FL

Référence: 20240621
Date de publication: 27 janvier 2026

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

LANDESBANK SAAR

Lieu

Description

The operation concerns a Framework Loan (FL) with a well-known EIB counterpart, Landesbank Saar, focusing for the first time on mid-size energy projects.

Objectifs

The aim is to enable the intermediary to finance small and medium-sized renewable energy projects in Germany, France, and other EU countries.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and EU environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen - 18/11/2025

Milestone
À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

