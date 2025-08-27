SOLAS ENERGY EFFICIENCY CO-FINANCING PLATFORM

Référence: 20240608

Date de publication: 15 mars 2025

Lieu

Description

The facility, in partnership with energy service companies, will co-finance a lending platform that supports small-scale energy efficiency and distributed renewable energy generation projects across Europe.

Objectifs

The aim is to support energy services companies (ESCOs) to develop energy efficiency and small distributed renewable schemes. Therefore the project supports both national and EU's energy lending priorities as well as climate goals and the security of energy supply objective.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 60 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Aspects environnementaux

Details of the Fund's environmental and social due diligence procedures for ensuring compliance with national legislation, the principles and standards of relevant EU legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards, as well as the capacity of the Promoter to assess and monitor environmental and social risks and impacts, will be reviewed during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the Promoter to take all the requisite measures to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects financed by the sub-fund will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025