BIOVET RDI PROGRAMME

Référence: 20240557

Date de publication: 22 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BIOVET AD

The project will finance research, development, and innovation (RDI) investments by Biovet AD and Huvepharma EOOD (the Borrowers) in Bulgaria and other EU Member States.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the borrowers’ RDI investments in feed additives, complex veterinary pharmaceutical products and vaccines. Improving animal health enhances food safety, reduces antibiotic resistance by promoting the use of vaccines, and supports sustainable livestock production. It also contributes to the expansion of EU-based animal health manufacturing.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Santé - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 130 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 280 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project's RDI activities are a central part of the promoter's operations and will be embedded in the existing organisational and management structure. The project will be carried out in existing and authorised research facilities. The operating procedures in place are in line with best industry standards and are regularly audited externally. The promoter utilises an environmental management system and safety programmes and is conducting its business in compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations. It operates using Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), and its manufacturing facilities are designed and constructed according to EU and FDA (the US Food and Drug Administration) requirements. Additionally, the promoter has the following certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22716 and FSSC 220.

Passation des marchés

The promoter/borrowers have been assessed by the EIB as private entities that do not operate within the utility sector and do not hold concessions. Consequently, they are not subject to the EU Public Procurement Directives. Their activities are RDI, industrial and commercial in nature, and they operate under normal market conditions. Therefore, they are considered subject to private procurement rules, and their procurement practices align with industry standards, fulfilling the criteria of economy and efficiency. Under these conditions, the procurement procedures applied and to be applied by the promoter and borrowers are deemed appropriate for the project and satisfactory to the EIB.

Statut

Signé - 30/09/2025