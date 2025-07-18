ICCREA LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

Date de publication: 8 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierICCREA BANCA SPA - ISTITUTO CENTRALE DEL CREDITO COOPERATIVO
Lieu
Description
The project consists of a Multi Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and MidCaps investments in Italy through ICCREA banking network.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries, with 25% allocated to support those active in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen - 18/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).