MEKONG EARTH REGENERATION FUND (MERF) LCFP

Lieu
Description
The operation concerns an investment in the Mekong Earth Regeneration Fund (MERF), a fund investing in sustainable forestry and regenerative agriculture projects in Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia.
Objectifs
MERF seeks to transform agri-commodity value chains to regenerate forest and soil, enhance climate resilience and promote social inclusion. The Fund will focus on projects aimed at preserving or regenerating forests and soil that also generate financial returns, enhance the livelihoods of farmers and rural communities, and contribute to reducing or sequestering carbon.
Secteur(s)
- Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 10 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Aspects environnementaux
The Fund will be required to have an environmental and social policy and the appropriate management systems in place so as to comply with the EIB's social requirements. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments are in compliance with national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 18/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).