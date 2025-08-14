SAFE AND SUSTAINABLE ROADS FBIH

Date de publication: 26 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierJP CESTE FEDERACIJE BIH DOO SARAJEVO
Lieu
Description
The project concerns a component of the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and/or upgrade of the main roads programme in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It aims to contribute to economic development, social wellbeing, enhanced road safety, and increased resilience to climate change.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance safety and resilience to climate change, reduce operating and maintenance costs, and minimise negative impacts on the environment.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 60 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 180 million
Aspects environnementaux
he project involves multiple investments, which are generally expected to be carried out predominantly within existing rights of way. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary. If a particular scheme nonetheless falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, it will be subject to screening. Except for certain upgrades to road networks, most individual investments are unlikely to require an EIA given the nature of the proposed works. Appropriate screening procedures—covering natural habitats, protected species, as well as land acquisition and resettlement—will be implemented in collaboration with other potential co-financing partners, including the EBRD and the World Bank - IBRD.
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
Statut
À l'examen - 14/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).