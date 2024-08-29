VILNIUS WATER AND SANITATION II

Référence: 20240489

Date de publication: 14 mai 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UAB VILNIAUS VANDENYS

The project concerns the co-financing of part of the 2025-2028 investment programme of Vilniaus vandenys UAB, the water company for Vilnius and surrounding communities in Lithuania. The investments mainly include the extension and rehabilitation of water supply and wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure, as well as the digitalisation, upgrading and extension of the monitoring system.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide social benefits (improved water and wastewater services, cleaner environment, and improved public health) and create employment opportunities for all residents within the project's area.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 105 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project will contribute to ensure compliance with key EU directives in the water sector, notably the Drinking Water Directive (2020/2184/EU), the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and the Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC). Where and if applicable, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be respected.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 29/08/2024