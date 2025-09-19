Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ISP GROWTH4MIDCAPS SUPPORT

Référence: 20240479
Date de publication: 3 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

INTESA SANPAOLO SPA

Lieu

Description

The operation consists of a "Linked Risk Sharing guarantee (LRS)" on new financing for mid-caps in Italy through the intermediation of Intesa Sanpaolo. 18% of the new investments are expected to contribute to Climate Action, in line with REPowerEU objective and eligibilities.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries and support their investment efforts into Climate Action.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 513 million

Aspects environnementaux

The proposed operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 19/09/2025

Milestone
Approuvé
19 septembre 2025

Italie Lignes de crédit