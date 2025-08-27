HAMBURG ELECTRICITY NETWORK INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Référence: 20240448

Date de publication: 20 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HAMBURGER ENERGIENETZE GMBH

Extension and modernisation of the City of Hamburg's municipal electricity distribution network in the years 2025 to 2029.

Objectifs

The investment programme will include the renovation, reinforcement and extension of high, medium and low voltage electricity distribution infrastructure (overhead lines, underground cables, substations), and the renovation and digitalisation of network control systems.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 1000 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1517 million

Aspects environnementaux

Some schemes may fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The exact requirements, as well as, where and if applicable, the requirements of Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, will be verified during appraisal. The schemes are expected to have limited environmental impact. The environmental and social due diligence will follow the programme lending approach according to the EIB's standards. It will focus on the Promoter's capacity to implement the programme in line with the EIB environmental and social standards and requirements. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 27/08/2025