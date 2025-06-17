PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Référence: 20240411

Date de publication: 1 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

PRECISIS GMBH

The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 53 million

Aspects environnementaux

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

Passation des marchés

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Statut

Signé - 1/07/2025