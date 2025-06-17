PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Date de publication: 1 avril 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierPRECISIS GMBH
Lieu
Description
The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.
Objectifs
The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 53 million
Aspects environnementaux
The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).
Passation des marchés
The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.
Statut
Signé - 1/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).