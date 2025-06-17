Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
PRECISIS RDI (IEU TI)

Référence: 20240411
Date de publication: 1 avril 2025

PRECISIS GMBH

Description

The project supports research, development and clinical evaluation of an implantable brain pacemaker used as a treatment to decrease seizures in patients with focal epilepsies.

The aim is to support the continued development, clinical evaluation, and market access of an innovative neuromodulation system for the treatment of drug-resistant focal epilepsy.

EUR 20 million

EUR 53 million

The specific activities included in the project will not have any relevant environmental impact, as they relate to activities to be performed in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. Therefore, the project activities neither fall under Annex I nor Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/52/EU (amended by 2014/52/EU).

The EIB required that all project contracts are procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Signé - 1/07/2025

17 juin 2025
1 juillet 2025

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

