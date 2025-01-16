SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

Référence: 20240372

Date de publication: 27 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO SANTANDER SA

The operation consists of a framework loan to support Santander in the financing of renewable energy projects in Italy, Spain and the European Union.

Objectifs

The project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy generation, primarily involving solar photovoltaic and wind power, and it will contribute to EU energy objectives.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 670 million

Aspects environnementaux

This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to be selected in order to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.

Statut

Signé - 13/11/2025