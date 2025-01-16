SANTANDER FL FOR CLIMATE

Date de publication: 27 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO SANTANDER SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of a framework loan to support Santander in the financing of renewable energy projects in Italy, Spain and the European Union.
Objectifs
The project supports national and European targets related to renewable energy generation, primarily involving solar photovoltaic and wind power, and it will contribute to EU energy objectives.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 670 million
Aspects environnementaux
This project is intended to generate environmental benefits by supporting projects that help mitigate climate change. The Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to be selected in order to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.
Passation des marchés
Sub-projects need to comply with the EU acquis and the EIB will require to the final recipients under the new portfolio to take all the requisite measures to ensure that procurement procedures carried out will comply with the relevant EU procurement legislation and the applicable national legislation, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
Statut
Signé - 13/11/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).