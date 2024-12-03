OUTRIGGER IMPACT FUND LCFP

Référence: 20240355

Date de publication: 25 juin 2024

Lieu

Description

Oceanwide is a blue economy fund providing debt and equity to projects in Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which share a set of unique climate, environmental and economic challenges. The fund addresses such challenges by identifying successful business models, transferring expertise and aggregating projects to scale them up and leverage in private capital. This is an operation under the Luxembourg-EIB Climate Finance Platform (LCFP).

Additionality and Impact

The Fund will invest in small and mid-sized blue economy projects in Small Island Developing States ("SIDS"). SIDS face a significant funding gap for small and medium-sized projects, which often struggle after initial grant funding, entering the "valley of death" where they are too small for large investments. Although the number of funds dedicated to the blue economy is increasing, they mainly target the Global North. The proposed solution is an impact fund dedicated to SIDS, focusing on the "missing middle" to attract both public and private investment, ensuring meaningful impact and positive returns.

The Fund will significantly contribute to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") objectives and is expected to advance several UN SDGs, including SDG 14 (Life Below Water). The operation is also fully aligned with EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The Fund will further consolidate EU's role in promoting safe, secure, clean, and sustainably managed oceans, which is underpinned by the EU Global Strategy on Foreign and Security Policy. This is a private sector operation, which does not add to the debt burden of SIDS, most of which suffer from fragile public finances, while supporting their sustainable development ambitions.

Objectifs

The aim is to build environmental and community resilience and drive nature-positive outcomes in the most vulnerable island and coastal states by catalysing the blue economy and enhancing the sustainability of ocean resources. The fund will invest in different blue economy sectors, including, but not limited to waste management, ocean-based renewable energy, green port technologies, sustainable fisheries, nature-based tourism and conservation.

Secteur(s)

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 10 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 116 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Fund will need to comply with the EIB's social and environmental requirements and thus to have the relevant socio-environmental policies and management systems in place. The assessment of the environmental, climate and social impacts and risks will be part of the standard due diligence process that the fund will have to carry out for each portfolio company and any underlying investment and, thereby ensuring that the portfolio and these investments comply with the national law and in line with the principles and standards of relevant EU environmental legislation as well as the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 11/12/2025