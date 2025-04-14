BDE WATER AND SANITATION II

Référence: 20240347

Date de publication: 7 janvier 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO DE DESARROLLO DEL ECUADOR BP

The project consists of an intermediated framework loan through Ecuador's development bank to partly finance key projects in the field of water sanitation, sewage, and solid waste.

Additionality and Impact

This operation will finance investments in water, sanitation, and waste management across Ecuador, focusing on modernizing infrastructure and expanding services to underserved communities. The project contributes to climate change adaptation and mitigation through improved wastewater treatment and efficient water supply systems, while waste management components, including separative collection, enhance pollution prevention and control. These investments align strongly with EU priorities in Ecuador, particularly supporting the ecological transition, mobilizing investment, mitigating climate change, and contributing to the government's campaign against chronic child malnutrition.

The project is directly aligned with the NDICI objectives of promoting sustainable development, resilience, and improved public services. It also advances key Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 14 (Life Below Water), by addressing pollution and improving access to essential services.

The EIB's participation addresses market failures by providing long-term financing unavailable to BDE in capital markets. This financing generates significant positive externalities, such as improved public health, reduced environmental pollution, climate change mitigation, and adaptation benefits. Additionally, the EIB's support diversifies the borrower's funding structure, ensuring a maturity profile that aligns with the economic lifespan of investments and reinforcing financial sustainability.





Objectifs

The loan will finance key projects in the field of water sanitation, sewage, and solid waste. This operation can benefit over 150-200,000 inhabitants in Ecuador with access to new, or improved, drinking water and sanitation connections and/or waste collection and disposal services.

Secteur(s)

Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Déchets solides - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

USD 100 million (EUR 88 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

USD 283 million (EUR 249 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The promoter has to ensure that the project complies with the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards and the respective principles of EU Directives.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 9/11/2025