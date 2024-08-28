GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY

Référence: 20240287

Date de publication: 5 juin 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project supports the manufacturers of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices to scale and optimise their supply mechanisms to be able to meet global demand. The project is funded by a master guarantee facility in favour of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that shapes healthy markets for critical products to ensure accessibility and affordability to low- and middle-income populations.

Objectifs

The operation is fully aligned with the priorities of Global Gateway as it supports the affordable access to medical products to tackle endemic, infectious and non-communicable diseases. It will also support the TEI on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+). Ensuring affordability and accessibility to quality medical products in LMICs will contribute to the eradication of poverty, which is a pillar of NDICI across all regions.

Secteur(s)

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 52 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 300 million

Aspects environnementaux

The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects under the New Portfolio in compliance with the applicable national legislation and the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Statut

Signé - 24/10/2025