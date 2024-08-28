GLOBAL HEALTH MARKET-SHAPING FACILITY

Date de publication: 5 juin 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Lieu
Description
The project supports the manufacturers of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices to scale and optimise their supply mechanisms to be able to meet global demand. The project is funded by a master guarantee facility in favour of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that shapes healthy markets for critical products to ensure accessibility and affordability to low- and middle-income populations.
Objectifs
The operation is fully aligned with the priorities of Global Gateway as it supports the affordable access to medical products to tackle endemic, infectious and non-communicable diseases. It will also support the TEI on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies (MAV+). Ensuring affordability and accessibility to quality medical products in LMICs will contribute to the eradication of poverty, which is a pillar of NDICI across all regions.
Secteur(s)
- Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 52 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
Aspects environnementaux
The Bank will require the intermediary institution to take all the requisite measures to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the sub-projects under the New Portfolio in compliance with the applicable national legislation and the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Signé - 24/10/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).