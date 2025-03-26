RHEIN-RUHR-EXPRESS (RRX) ROLLING STOCK (B FLEET)

Date de publication: 20 janvier 2026
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierNot disclosed.
Lieu
Description
The project involves the purchase of up to 50 rolling stock units to replace the existing fleet for use on the regional passenger rail network (known in German as SPNV) in the Rhine-Ruhr area of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany.
Objectifs
The aim is to accommodate growing demand, enhance the quality and attractiveness of rail transport in this densely urbanised region, and create conditions for a modal shift. The project will also contribute to reducing accidents, pollution, and CO₂ emissions.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not disclosed
Aspects environnementaux
Rolling stock manufacture is outside the scope of application of either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2012/92/EU. During appraisal, the EIB will check compliance of the technical specifications of the rolling stock, particularly with regard to noise and energy efficiency requirements. Arrangements for the disposal of obsolete rolling stock will also be investigated.
Passation des marchés
Contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC) with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 26/03/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).