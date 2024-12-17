Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Référence: 20240230
Date de publication: 4 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND

Lieu

Description

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 20/08/2025

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 décembre 2024
20 août 2025

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Pays-Bas Lignes de crédit