QREDITS LOAN FOR MICRO & SMES

Référence: 20240230

Date de publication: 4 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

STICHTING QREDITS MICROFINANCIERING NEDERLAND

The loan will support the intermediary, the microfinance platform Qredits, to on-lend to micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs), including start-ups and the self-employed, a target group that faces a suboptimal situation, due to the fact that lenders usually favour larger and well-established borrowers.

Objectifs

The aim is to provide the much needed financial support at favourable rates and conditions for the smaller project promoters in the Netherlands.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 40 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Statut

Signé - 20/08/2025